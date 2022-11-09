Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,550 shares of company stock worth $4,428,849. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.