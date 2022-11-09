Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.26 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

