Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $267.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.68 and its 200-day moving average is $281.97. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

