Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.52. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

