Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.52. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.56.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
