KeyCorp Weighs in on EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for EMCOR Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EME stock opened at $145.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.30. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $5,533,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.