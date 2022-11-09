Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $286.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.