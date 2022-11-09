Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.