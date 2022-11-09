Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

