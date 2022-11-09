Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.