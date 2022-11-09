Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,565,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,064,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

