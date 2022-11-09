KlayUniverse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $676.00 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 87.6% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $676.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.0937286 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $734.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

