Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 38500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$11.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
