Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 1.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,328,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,213.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,436 shares of company stock valued at $77,833,942. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. 94,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,778. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

