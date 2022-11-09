Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

