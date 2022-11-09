Knuff & Co LLC Sells 3,561 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.34. The company had a trading volume of 137,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

