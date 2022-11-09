Knuff & Co LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 167,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 346,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. 455,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,160,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

