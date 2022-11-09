Kohl’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,587. Kohl’s has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kohl’s by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Kohl’s by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

