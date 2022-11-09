KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($36.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.67. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.