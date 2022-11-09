Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 300,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,110. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

