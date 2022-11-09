Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
KFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
NYSE:KFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 300,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,110. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.