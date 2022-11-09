Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

