Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. 13,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,071. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

