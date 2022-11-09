Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.57

Shares of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

