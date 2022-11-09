Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $66.45.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 119,857 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

