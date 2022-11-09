Kyndryl (KD) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kyndryl to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 247 1656 2864 58 2.57

Earnings and Valuation

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.28%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Kyndryl and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.41 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.72

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -46.09% -8.87% Kyndryl Competitors -253.11% -32.59% -7.18%

Summary

Kyndryl rivals beat Kyndryl on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

