Lake Street Capital Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $19.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

