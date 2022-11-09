Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 16,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 62,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

