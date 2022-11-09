Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 341 ($3.93).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.49) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 343 ($3.95) to GBX 345 ($3.97) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 285 ($3.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £2,345.44 ($2,700.56). In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £2,345.44 ($2,700.56). Also, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £6,031.65 ($6,944.91). Insiders bought a total of 4,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,929 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.57). The company has a market capitalization of £14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 704.41.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

