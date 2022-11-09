Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 18,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,476,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Finally, Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $8,107,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

