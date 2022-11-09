Leo S. Jr. Mackay Sells 3,300 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

