Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 794 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $520,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

