Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,829,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BUD opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
