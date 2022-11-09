Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,829 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,870,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 866.7% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 178,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

