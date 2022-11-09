Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $584,000 in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Surgery Partners

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

