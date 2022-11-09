Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $41.80.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

