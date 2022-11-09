Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USA opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.