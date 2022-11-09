Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.73. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 2,536 shares.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

