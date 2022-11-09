Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.58. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 21,213 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILAK)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.