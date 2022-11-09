Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.58. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 21,213 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

