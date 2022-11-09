Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.42-$6.46 EPS.
Life Storage Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18.
Life Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Life Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Life Storage Company Profile
Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.
