Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $11.38. Life Time Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 11,716 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Life Time Group Trading Up 12.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Time Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

