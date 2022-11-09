Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 4.6 %

LWAY opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.