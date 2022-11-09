Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 56,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,858 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $15.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on LSPD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 6.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Featured Articles
