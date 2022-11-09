Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 56,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,858 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $15.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.