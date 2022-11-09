Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,310 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 673,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822,699. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

