Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,314 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 5.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $49,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 75,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

