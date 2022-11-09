Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.29. 14,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

