Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,130. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

