Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 821.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 153.3% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 963,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $9,905,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ING traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 586,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,876. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING Groep Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.