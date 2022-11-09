Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 3,656 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oracle by 78.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Oracle by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,075,000 after buying an additional 861,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $98,970,000 after acquiring an additional 854,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 234,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

