Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Argent Trust Co raised its position in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. 30,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,632. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

