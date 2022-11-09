Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Kroger by 10.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 214,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,016. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

