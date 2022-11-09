Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Get Rating

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

